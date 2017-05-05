West Ham vs Spurs warm ups

Posted by - May 5, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Premier League, Tottenham, West Ham

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur’s players have begun their warm ups ahead of this evening’s Premier League game at the London Stadium.

You can see the Spurs players making their way out of the away dressing room and down the tunnel towards the pitch in the video above.

And the video below shows the Hammers heading out for their warm up.

It was then straight into the swing of things. Argentine playmaker Manuel Lanzini was working on his shooting.

Spurs’ players were going through their drills, too.