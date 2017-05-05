West Ham vs Spurs warm ups

Warm-up time for tonight's starters. 30mins until kick-off! #COYS pic.twitter.com/bAnJYleFtj
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2017
West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur’s players have begun their warm ups ahead of this evening’s Premier League game at the London Stadium.
You can see the Spurs players making their way out of the away dressing room and down the tunnel towards the pitch in the video above.
And the video below shows the Hammers heading out for their warm up.
The calm before the storm…#COYI #WHUTOT pic.twitter.com/Dsg8IMTs9p
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 5, 2017
It was then straight into the swing of things. Argentine playmaker Manuel Lanzini was working on his shooting.
No denying @maanuulanzini10 #WHUTOT #COYI pic.twitter.com/blzTkxQtOj
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 5, 2017
Spurs’ players were going through their drills, too.
The players warming up ahead of tonight's 8pm kick-off. #COYS pic.twitter.com/MiQEnrAyzI
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2017
Centre-back and full-backs warming up together. Less than 10 minutes until kick-off. #COYS pic.twitter.com/68efdRnsTf
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2017