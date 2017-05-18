Wilfried Zaha tells a Spurs fans to pipe down

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has told a Tottenham Hotspur fan on Twitter to “pipe down”.

Spurs supporter Andy was offering his armchair analysis of Zaha’s career after news broke that the Ivory Coast international is in talks with Palace over a new contract.

Zaha had been linked with a move to Spurs in the next transfer window, but indications that he will sign a new deal at Selhurst Park would suggest he is intending to stay put.

Like a spurned lover, Andy immediately set about explaining why he didn’t want Zaha in the first place.

He wrote: “Found his level Palace are happy with players who turn up once every 3/4 games.”

But the player hit back, writing: “Pipe down ‘Andy’.”