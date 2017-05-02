Zlatan Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgery

Good news from Zlatan's team that he has undergone successful knee surgery. pic.twitter.com/pdJZJacUU1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 2, 2017

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful surgery on his knee, according to the club.

The Red Devils’ official Twitter account announced that it has received word from Ibrahimovic’s team that he had gone under the knife and that the operation had been a success.

Ibrahimovic, aged 35, sustained knee ligament damage during the recent Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht.

A statement issued by the Swedish star’s agent, Mino Raiola, revealed that the surgery had been performed in the USA, where Ibrahimovic will remain to start his recovery.

Raiola’s statement read: “Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful knee surgery. He will make a full recovery AND HAS NOT SUFFERED A CAREER-ENDING INJURY.

“The procedure was performed by Freddie Fu, M.D., and Volker Musahl, M.D., of the UPMC Sports Medicine program in Pittsburgh.

“Zlatan has started rehabilitation at UPMC and will remain under the care of Dr. Fu and Dr. Musahl throughout his recovery.”