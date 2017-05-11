Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s surgeon gives injury update

The surgeon who operated on Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s knee has tipped him to continue his playing career for many years.

Dr Freddie Fu, chairman of the department of orthopaedic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre, performed the surgery to repair the ligament damage Ibrahimovic suffered in the recent Europa League win over Anderlecht at Old Trafford.

Fu was reluctant to get into the specifics for fear of angering United, but he branded Ibrahimovic one of the top athletes he had operated on. Not an inconsiderable honour from someone who has performed more than 20,000 knee operations, including many on NFL and NHL stars. He also praised the Swedish veteran’s bone and muscle quality.

He told the South China Morning Post : “I can’t discuss too many details, I don’t want to get in trouble with Manchester United.

“But I can tell you he’s in superb shape in all things. Healthy morphology, the quality of the bone and muscle, everything is as good as you can possibly see.

“He’s one of the top athletes I’ve ever touched, he is in superb shape.”

And he also appeared to support claims made by Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola that he would like to perform research on the player’s knees.

He added: “Sure, in the future absolutely, when he’s retires.

“But he can still play for many years, he’s so healthy, so strong, biologically, bone morphology, everything, is absolutely very healthy.”

It remains to be seen whether Fu’s words will be enough to encourage United to take up the one-year option on his contract. The one-season deal he signed when he joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer is due to expire next month.