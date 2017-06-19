£175m plus David De Gea to land Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are preparing a bid of £175m plus goalkeeper David De Gea in order to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mirror .

Ronaldo is said to be determined to leave Real Madrid this summer after Spanish authorities levelled tax fraud allegations against him.

United are said to be keen to re-sign the Portugal international, who they sold to Madrid in 2009, and are willing to part company with De Gea to make it happen.

The Spain international keeper came close to moving to the Bernabeu in 2015, but his deadline day move collapsed when the relevant paperwork was not filed in time.

The report claims that Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has already contacted Ronaldo on holiday to make it clear that he wants him to stay at the club. But the opportunity to land De Gea and pocket a world record fee £175m for a 32-year-old could prove tempting for the Bernabeu hierarchy.