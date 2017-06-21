Adama Traore set for surprise move to Chelsea

Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore could be a surprise signing for Premier League champions Chelsea this summer, according to Catalan newspaper Sport .

The 21-year-old has only lived up to the high expectations of him in flashes since quitting Barcelona to join Aston Villa, then Boro, but put in one of his best displays in English football to date against Antonio Conte’s Blues last season.

It was rumoured at the time that Traore had made an impression on Conte and the current transfer rumours indicate that was the case.

Traore is said to be one of the players relegated Boro want to sell this summer as they seek to generate funds ahead of their return to the Championship.

The pacy attacker is a former Spain Under-19 international. He made 24 Premier League appearances, and had made 10 the previous season during his time at Villa.

He is under contract at the Riverside Stadium until June 2020.