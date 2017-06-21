Agent discusses Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s options after leaving Man Utd

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent has been discussing the interest in his client following his release by Manchester United.

Mino Raiola claims the 35-year-old has already received several offers.

Ibrahimovic is out of contract at the end of the month after United decided against taking up the option for a second season in the one-year contract he signed when he joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

But the Swedish veteran is currently recovering from knee surgery after sustaining a serious ligament injury during the Europa League game against Anderlecht at Old Trafford and will stay at United’s Carrington training ground to complete his rehabilitation programme.

Within that context is appears unlikely that Ibrahimovic will join a new club in the current transfer window – not least because he will be free to sign for his next side outside of a window as a free agent – but Raiola reckons the interest is there.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport : “Ibra is fine, he’s received so many offers, from the US and beyond.

“He’s certainly not going to Napoli. Milan haven’t asked me about him. With Galliani [still at the club], he’d already be there.”