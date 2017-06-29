Alexandre Lacazette: Arsenal bid rejected

Lyon have rejected a bid from Arsenal for striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to the BBC.

But negotiations are ongoing and the France international could still join the Gunners this summer.

Lacazette, aged 26, has long been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. Manager Arsene Wenger has now made his move as he seeks to bolster his attack ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Although Arsenal’s opening bid was turned down, Lyon are open to the idea of selling a player who is entering the final two years of his contract and needs to be moved on now if the French side want to maximise their return on a homegrown talent.

Lacazette has been on OL’s books since 2003, when he was aged 12. Since then he has clocked up 275 appearances in all competitions and scored 129 goals.

The same BBC report suggests that Arsenal’s prospects of signing Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar are less promising. The Ligue 1 champions have also rejected a bid and are less likely to sell than Lyon.