Alvaro Morata agrees Man Utd transfer

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has agreed to join Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The two clubs are reportedly in negotiations to finalise a fee before the deal goes ahead. United are said to be confident that a bid in the region of £60m will get the deal over the line,

Morata, aged 24, has agreed in principle to make the move and has told friends that he expects to be playing at Old Trafford next season.

If the move goes ahead, the Spain international will be reunited with his former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

Morata has just completed his first season back at the Bernabeu. He came through the ranks with Los Blancos, but was sold to Italian champions Juventus in 2014.

Madrid activated a buy-back clause included in that deal to bring him back to Spain last summer, but he has not been a regular starter for Zinedine Zidane’s team.