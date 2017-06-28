Alvaro Morata breaks off honeymoon to push through Man Utd transfer

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has taken a break from his honeymoon in an effort to push through his transfer to Manchester United, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

The Spain international was in Ibiza with his wife Alice Campello following their recent wedding. But Morata, aged 24, has now flown back to Madrid to speed up his prospective move to Old Trafford.

Campello has stayed in Ibiza, where Morata is due to be reunited with her once he gets the wheels into motion on his big-money move.

The same article claims Morata favours a reunion with his former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, who gave him his debut, over a move to Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

He would like to be a United player before Mourinho and his squad start their pre-season on July 8. He has returned to the Spanish capital to try to avoid a prolonged transfer saga running into August.

The next few hours will reportedly be key in determining how realistic that is, with United offering €74M and Madrid holding out for €85-90m.