Alvaro Morata likes Instagram post linking him with Man Utd

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has liked an Instagram post touting him for a transfer to Manchester United.

The Spain international is strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford, with United expected to submit a formal bid this week.

It appears that Morata approves of the rumours, at least if his social media activity is anything to go by.

He liked a post form a United fan account suggesting that he is set to join United and is encouraging Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale to make the same transfer.