Alvaro Morata to Man Utd could be confirmed on Monday

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata’s transfer to Manchester United could be completed as early as Monday, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Spain international has been strongly linked with a move to United, who have lodged a bid with him. A £65m deal is now reportedly nearing completion.

Morata, aged 24, is set to travel to Manchester to undergo a medical this weekend. If everything goes smoothly, the transfer could be announced on Monday.

United seem to favour evening transfer announcements at the moment in order to maximise the global reach, so Monday dinnertime could be the time they decide to confirm Morata’s capture.

Morata was given his Real Madrid debut by now United boss Jose Mourinho back in 2010. He was sold to Italian champions Juventus in 2014, but Madrid activated a buy-back clause last summer.

He enjoyed a successful first season back at the Bernabeu last term, scoring 20 goals in 43 games, but was not a regular starter for Zinedine Zidane’s side.