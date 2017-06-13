Alvaro Morata: new boost for Man Utd

Manchester United have received a fresh boost in their attempts to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata after the Spain international’s agent ruled out a switch to AC Milan.

The Serie A side had been hoping to rival United in the race for the 24-year-old. But Morata’s representative Juanma Lopez says a move to the San Siro is not on the cards.

Lopez revealed that he had been in regular contact with Milan about a possible deal, but the offer made by the Italian side was not acceptable to Madrid.

According to Italian website Calcio Mercato , Lopez said: “Yes, there have been frequent contacts with us until a few days ago, I can confirm.

“Simply Real Madrid considered the deal offered by the Rossoneri unsatisfactory.”

But on a possible move to United, Lopez was much more positive and indicated that a move to Old Trafford is “a very interesting option” for Morata.

He added: “I can say that we’ve received a very important proposal and now the decision rests with Real.”