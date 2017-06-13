Alvaro Morata: new boost for Man Utd

Manchester United have received a fresh boost in their attempts to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata after the Spain international’s agent ruled out a switch to AC Milan.
The Serie A side had been hoping to rival United in the race for the 24-year-old. But Morata’s representative Juanma Lopez says a move to the San Siro is not on the cards.
Lopez revealed that he had been in regular contact with Milan about a possible deal, but the offer made by the Italian side was not acceptable to Madrid.
According to Italian website Calcio Mercato, Lopez said: “Yes, there have been frequent contacts with us until a few days ago, I can confirm.
“Simply Real Madrid considered the deal offered by the Rossoneri unsatisfactory.”
But on a possible move to United, Lopez was much more positive and indicated that a move to Old Trafford is “a very interesting option” for Morata.
He added: “I can say that we’ve received a very important proposal and now the decision rests with Real.”
The Daily Mail reports that United have now lodged an official bid for Morata with Madrid and are hoping to seal the deal for around £70m.