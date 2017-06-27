Alvaro Morata’s wife follows Man Utd on Instagram

Alvaro Morata’s wife has fuelled speculation that the Real Madrid striker is close to completing a transfer to Manchester United after she followed United’s official Instagram account.

Model Alice Campello’s social media activity was spotted by eagle-eyed fans. The couple recently tied the knot and her decision to follow United’s account has given further weight to rumours that the Moratas will be living in Manchester once their honeymoon is over.

You can see United account among a list of those following Campello in the screenshot above.

Morata, aged 24, is thought to be a £70m transfer target for United boss Jose Mourinho, who gave him his Real Madrid debut in 2010.

After Mourinho’s departure, he was sold to Italian champions Juventus in 2014. But Madrid activated a buy-back clause to bring him back to the Bernabeu last summer.

He scored an impressive 15 goals in 26 La Liga appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side, but was not a regular starter.