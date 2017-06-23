Antonio Conte set to approve Nemanja Matic’s transfer to Man Utd

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is ready to let midfielder Nemanja Matic join Manchester United this summer if it speeds up the signing of Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to The Times .

Conte has been growing increasingly frustrated at his club’s lack of transfer activity so far this summer and is set to sanction the Matic move in the hope of accelerating deals for his targets.

Serbia international Matic has been strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford, where he would be reunited with his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, in recent weeks.

The Blues have agreed a £36m fee with Monaco for the signing of France international Bakayoko, but the player is yet to agree personal terms. He is expected to finalise his move in the coming days and offloading Matic would offer reassurances over his prospective role in Conte’s squad.

Earlier indications had been that Conte favoured keeping hold of Matic as well as signing Bakayoko. The Times’ report says the Italian is hopeful that selling Matic will convince Cesc Fabregas to stay at Stamford Bridge for the coming campaign.