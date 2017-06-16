Arsenal bid £17.6m for former Chelsea winger

Arsenal have made a £17.6m offer to Juventus for former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado, according to the The Sun .

But the Gunners’ bid was rejected, with the Champions League finalists said to be holding out for a fee of £30m.

The same report says Arsene Wenger is lining Cuadrado up to replace Alexis Sanchez, but he could face competition from north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are also keen on the Colombia international.

The Blues flop recently completed a permanent move to the Serie A champions for a €20m fee having previously spent two seasons on loan at Juve.

Cuadrado, aged 29, joined Chelsea from Fiorentina for £23.5m in February 2015. He played 14 games, including 12 Premier League appearances as the Blues clinched the title, in the remainder of that season. But he played just once the following season before being shipped out on loan.

He has made 85 appearances for Juventus in his two seasons there, scoring eight goals.