Arsenal close to making Aleksandr Golovin their second summer signing

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, according ot the Mirror .

Arsene Wenger is reportedly ready to spend £10m to bring Golovin to the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old was a key part of the side that finished second in the Russian Premier League last season and also featured in the Champions League, including starting both games against the Gunners’ north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Golovin scored three times, and set up four more goals, in 20 league appearances last term.

CSKA are said to be pushing for Golovin to immediately return to them on a season-long loan, but Wenger is likely to want strength in depth as he prepares for a first taste of the gruelling Europa League schedule after finishing outside the top four for the first time in his 21 years in charge.

Russia international Golovin, who is also reported to be a target for Premier League champions Chelsea, is under contract until June 2021.