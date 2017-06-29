Arsenal consider Riyad Mahrez bid after Thomas Lemar knock-back

Arsenal are mulling over a bid for Leicester City playmaker Riyad Mahrez after having a bid for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar rejected, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Gunners had made an offer of £30m for Lemar, but that was rejected out of hand by Monaco, who offered little encouragement that they would be prepared to sell their 21-year-old starlet during the current transfer window.

Arsene Wenger and the Emirates Stadium hierarchy will now have to pursue other targets and are considering firming up their long-standing interest in Mahrez.

The Algeria international, aged 26, was strongly linked with the Gunners last summer after Leicester’s title win, but ultimately stayed at the King Power Stadium for their title defence and Champions League campaign.

Mahrez was famously signed for around £350,000 from French side Le Havre in January 2013. He has since made 138 appearances for the Foxes and has scored 35 goals, more than half of which came during the 2015/16 title-winning season.