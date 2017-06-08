Arsenal defender appears to reject transfer rumours

Don't believe everything you read… — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 8, 2017

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has seemingly rubbished rumours linking him with a transfer away from the club in a tweet posted this evening.

The Spaniard has been touted for a return to his former club Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

But Bellerin, who has come under fire from Arsenal fans for his performances in recent months, tweeted to urge his followers not to believe everything they read.

The 22-year-old joined the Gunners from Barca in 2011. He had previously played for the Catalan giants’ youth teams since 2003.