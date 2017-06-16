Arsenal fans excited about Premier League table

Yesss come on, we don't let this slip now pic.twitter.com/UjqYDlFnP0 — Kian Long (@afckian) June 14, 2017

Arsenal supporters are very excited at how the 2017/18 Premier League table is shaping up.

The Gunners have used their alphabetical superiority to storm to the top of the table in June. But with the opportunity to blow that situation by playing matches still nearly two months away, their fans are more than happy to milk the situation for all it’s worth.

One fan was prompted to joke: “We don’t let this slip now.”

Arsene Wenger’s side, who finished fifth last season, are currently sitting proudly above the other 19 times, with Bournemouth in second place.