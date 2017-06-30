Arsenal make big bid for Dalbert Henrique

Nice left-back Dalbert Henrique is a transfer target for Arsenal, according to Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Gunners have reportedly lodged a big offer for the 23-year-old Brazilian, who made 38 appearances last season in his first campaign at Nice. He previously played in Portugal for Académico de Viseu and then Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Dalbert is also wanted by Italian side Inter Milan, but the Gunners are reportedly serious contenders to sign him. You can see footage of him in action in the video below:

Di Marzio is usually reliable when it comes to Arsenal transfer rumours, so the apparent interest in Dalbert might offer a clue as to Arsene Wenger’s plans for the 2017/18 season.

Wenger already has left-backs Nacho Monreal, Kieran Gibbs and summer signing Sead Kolasinac in his squad. The interest in Dalbert points to the Gunners continuing with the back-three formation they favoured at the end of last season.

That would leave Kolasinac, a free transfer from Schalke, and potentially Dalbert to play at left wing-back, while Monreal could operate on the left side of the back-three.

Gibbs’ days at the Emirates Stadium are likely to be numbered.