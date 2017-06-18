Arsenal plot to beat Everton to £18m Sander Berge

Arsenal are planning a bid for Genk midfielder Sander Berge, according to the Sunday Mirror .

The Gunners will reportedly have to stump up a fee of £18m to land the Norway international. They face competition from Premier League rivals Everton, who are also keen on the 19-year-old starlet and tried to sign him last season.

Midfield anchorman Berge started his career in his homeland at Asker, before moving on to Valeranga. He only signed for Genk in January, but looks set to move on after only half-a-season in Belgium.

He quickly established himself as a first-team regular in the league and Europa League after arriving at Genk on a four-year contract. He won his first cap for Norway in March on the basis of his performances for his new club.

The 6ft 5in youngster is an imposing figure in the middle of the park.

Spanish side Sevilla and French outfit Monaco are also in the running to sign him.