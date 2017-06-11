Arsenal prepare double-signing of Sunderland pair

Arsenal are readying a double-swoop on Sunderland to sign youngsters Joel Asoro and Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka, according to the Sunderland Echo .

The Gunners are hoping to add the Swedish starlets to their ranks and are preparing to make a £5m offer to the recently relegated Black Cats for both players.

Asoro, aged 18, is a forward who moved to the Stadium of Light from Brommapojkarna in 2015.

The Sweden Under-21 international made four first-team appearances for the Black Cats last season, including a Premier League appearance against Middlesbrough last August.

Southampton, Everton and Liverpool are also said to be monitoring him, but the Gunners are the favourites to land him.

Winger Mbunga-Kimpioka, aged 17, arrived from Swedish side Sirius last summer. He has been tipped to break into the first-team, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Wearsiders.

He can play on either flank and also operate in a central role off a main striker.