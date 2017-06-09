Arsenal release Yaya Sanogo and 3 other players

Arsenal have announced that striker Yaya Sanogo has left the club.

The Frenchman is one of four players to have been released today, with academy players Stefan O’Connor, Kristopher da Graca and Kostas Pileas also heading for the exit.

Sanogo, aged 24, joined the Gunners from Auxerre in July 2013. Then aged 20, he joined on a free transfer at the end of his contract with the Ligue 1 side.

He made 20 senior appearances during his time at the Emirates Stadium, scoring just one goal, and suffered with a succession of injuries. He also spent time on loan at Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton Athletic during his time with Arsenal, but failed to make much of an impression at any of those clubs.

His best spell was with the Addicks for whom he scored three goals in eight games. But all three goals came as a hat-trick in a 3-4 defeat to Reading.