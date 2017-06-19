Arsenal star reacts to Confederations Cup win

🔙🔛🔝 3-2 win! Difficult first match, but very important to get all three points 👊🏽⚽ #AUSGER #ConfedCup @dfb_team pic.twitter.com/39X9v93CEQ
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) June 19, 2017
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has taken to Twitter to celebrate a win for his Germany team in their Confederations Cup opener against Australia.
Mustafi and his team-mates made hard work of their first game of the tournament in Russia, but eventually emerged with all three points after a 3-2 victory.
In a post-match tweet, the Gunners star acknowledged that it had been a difficult game.
The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Mustafi on the ball during the game.