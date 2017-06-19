Arsenal star reacts to Confederations Cup win

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has taken to Twitter to celebrate a win for his Germany team in their Confederations Cup opener against Australia.

Mustafi and his team-mates made hard work of their first game of the tournament in Russia, but eventually emerged with all three points after a 3-2 victory.

In a post-match tweet, the Gunners star acknowledged that it had been a difficult game.

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Mustafi on the ball during the game.