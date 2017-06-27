Arsenal want to keep Olivier Giroud, Lyon end interest

Lyon have ended their interest in Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud amid claims that the Gunners want to keep hold of their striker.

The French side have just completed the signing of Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore. Speaking at his unveiling, the Ligue 1 club’s president Jean-Michel Aulas indicated that they had shelved plans to sign France international Giroud.

According to the London Evening Standard, he told reporters: “Arsenal want to keep [Giroud]. We don’t want to stockpile forwards.”

Aulas has previously stated that Giroud has ambitions to reestablish himself as Arsene Wenger’s first-choice centre forward for the 2017/28 campaign.

Giroud had been touted for a move to Parc OL and is also rumoured to be a transfer target for West Ham United. A £20m price tag had been mentioned.

But, if Aulas’ assessment of the situation is correct, the Hammers could face disappointment in their pursuit of the 30-year-old.

Giroud joined the Gunners from Montpellier in a £9.6m deal in June 2012. He has scored 98 goals in 226 games for the Gunners in his five years at the Emirates Stadium.