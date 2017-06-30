Bournemouth sign Chelsea’s Nathan Ake

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Chelsea defender Nathan Ake for a club record fee.

The Cherries are believed to have paid £20m to bring Ake back to the Vitality Stadium. The Netherlands international, aged 22, spent the first half of last season on loan at the club. He made 12 appearances and scored three goals before being recalled by the Blues in the January transfer window.

But Eddie Howe has now swooped to land the dreadlocked defender on a permanent basis.

Ake becomes the second player to join Bournemouth from Chelsea this summer, with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic having already made the same move.

💬 "The fans haven't seen the best of me yet. I know there is a lot of things I still have to work on." #afcb 🍒 A post shared by AFC Bournemouth (@officialafcb) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

Ake’s return after a loan spell comes a day after the Cherries announced the signing of Jermain Defoe, who also impressed on loan with them, albeit back in the 2000/01 season.

Here’s what Ake had to say about his return to Bournemouth.