Bournemouth sign Chelsea’s Nathan Ake
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Chelsea defender Nathan Ake for a club record fee.
The Cherries are believed to have paid £20m to bring Ake back to the Vitality Stadium. The Netherlands international, aged 22, spent the first half of last season on loan at the club. He made 12 appearances and scored three goals before being recalled by the Blues in the January transfer window.
But Eddie Howe has now swooped to land the dreadlocked defender on a permanent basis.
Ake becomes the second player to join Bournemouth from Chelsea this summer, with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic having already made the same move.
Ake’s return after a loan spell comes a day after the Cherries announced the signing of Jermain Defoe, who also impressed on loan with them, albeit back in the 2000/01 season.
Here’s what Ake had to say about his return to Bournemouth.
"I enjoyed my time here before and I was really happy when they came back for me."
