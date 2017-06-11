Chelsea agree £35m deal to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea have agreed a £35m fee with Monaco for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to The Sun .

The Premier League champions have been credited with interest in the France international for the past few months and are reported to have struck a deal to get their man.

They will now open talks the Bakayoko, aged 23, with a view to agreeing personal terms and finalising the deal. That is not expected to be a drawn out process and the transfer could be announced this week, the article claims.

If, as expected, the deal goes through, the Blues will have seen off interest from Manchester United, who were also keen on Bakayoko. But the player is said to have his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge and working with Antonio Conte.

Bakayoko’s imminent arrival will call into question Nemanja Matic’s Chelsea future, with Conte set to pair his new signing with star man N’Golo Kante next season.