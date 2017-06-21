Chelsea have Alex Sandro bid rejected, confirms Juventus CEO

Chelsea have had a bid for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro turned down.

The Serie A champions’ chief executive Beppe Marotta revealed that the Blues had made a good offer for the Brazilian full-back, but his club have turned it down because they want to keep him at the club.

He told Corriere dello Sport : “Our desire is to not sell any of our most important players.

“We said no to a very good offer from Chelsea for Alex Sandro.

“But we know that we are competing with clubs that are in a position to offer wages that are not rational for us. And players are always their own boss.

“I do not know how Alex Sandro reacted.”

The rebuttal by Antonio Conte’s former club will come as a blow to the Blues boss, who is known to be frustrated by the Premier League champions’ lack of activity in the transfer market so far this summer.

Sandro, aged 26, was rumoured to be one of Chelsea’s top targets for the current window. News of their unsuccessful bid confirms that their interest is serious.

He joined Juve from Portuguese side Porto in 2015 and has won the title in both of his seasons in Turin to date.

Sandro has made 74 appearances for Juve. He started his career in his homeland with Atletico Paranaense then Santos, before joining Porto in 2011.