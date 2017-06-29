Chelsea defender set for £20 move

Bournemouth are on the verge of signing Chelsea defender Nathan Ake in a £20m deal, according to The Guardian.

A deal between the two clubs has been agreed in principle. There are reportedly just a few minor issues to resolve before the deal can be finalised.

Ake is expected to sign a five-year contract within the next 48 hours and join Eddie Howe’s squad for the start of pre-season training.

The Netherlands international impressed on loan with the Cherries last season, but was recalled to his parent club by head coach in the January transfer window to provide cover on the left side of the Blues’ defence during their title run-in.

But he was restricted to just five appearances – only two of which came in the Premier League – in the remainder of the campaign and is now set to return to the Vitality Stadium on a permanent basis.

Ake, aged 22, joined Chelsea’s academy from Feyenoord in 2011. He has made 17 first-team appearances for the Blues and also gained experience on loan at Reading and Watford in recent seasons.