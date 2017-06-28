Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in talks over Oxford manager’s job

Oxford United have held talks with Frank Lampard over their vacant manager’s position, according to Sky Sports.

The Chelsea legend is said to be on the League One side’s shortlist as they seek a replacement for previous boss Michael Appleton, who has left to become assistant manager to Craig Shakespeare at Premier League club Leicester City.

Lampard, aged 39, has been out of work since hanging up his boots in February at the end of his contract with Major League Soccer team New York City. He revealed at the time that he intended to get his coaching badges.

Oxford are said to be seriously considering giving the former England international his managerial break by giving him his first coaching role.

Pep Clotet, who was Garry Monk’s assistant at Swansea City and Leeds United, is among the other candidates for the job, the report claims.

Lampard is Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer, with 211 goals in 648 appearances.