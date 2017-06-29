Chelsea lodge Kostas Manolas enquiry

Chelsea have made a check on Roma defender Kostas Manolas, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Greece international is on the verge of joining Russian side Zenit St Petersburg in a double-swoop involving team-mate Leandro Paredes.

A dispute over his wages has reportedly delayed his £26m switch and the Blues have now made a late enquiry with Manolas’ camp in the hope of hijacking the move. They are yet to make an official approach to Roma.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte needs at least on new centre-back after John Terry’s departure, with Nathan Ake and Kurt Zouma also tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. But the champions have so far failed to land top targets Leonardo Bonucci, of Juventus, or Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

Manolas, aged 26, has been at the Stadio Olimpico since 2014, when he was signed from Olympiacos. He had previously been linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal.