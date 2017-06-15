Chelsea players set for Hull loan moves

Hull City are set to land Chelsea players on loan this summer.

The relegated Tigers will call upon some of the Premier League champions’ fringe players to help them with their fight to secure an immediate return to top-flight football.

New manager Leonid Slutsky has revealed that he has held talks with his Russian compatriot, Blues owner Roman Abramovich, and received assurances that he will be allowed to sign Chelsea players for his side’s Championship campaign.

The former CSKA Moscow and Russia coach, who was appointed as Marco Silva’s replacement earlier this month, suggested that Antonio Conte’s sizeable squad would allow the Italian to part company with some of his players for the 2017/18 campaign.

Slutsky is hoping up to four of them will be playing their football at the KCOM Stadium next season.

He told Sky Sports : “In the Championship we have some loan options. It’s four players from one team, and it’s a possible situation to get some players from Chelsea.

“We spoke with him about this situation, but it’s not the absolute option. If we need some players, I think it’s possible.

“Chelsea have a lot of serious players – 37 on loan altogether, all over Europe. I think we will have some opportunities but I won’t speak about each player.

“I am very thankful to Mr Abramovich – he really helped me. He recommended me to Riversdown school [for English lessons] and helped me with tickets for each match, and I watched a lot of training sessions at Chelsea.

“I don’t think he will be disappointed with his decision to help me, but he can’t help me on the football pitch.”

Slutsky, aged 46, resigned from his role as CSKA boss last December after seven years in charge. His final game was a Champions League group stage game against Tottenham Hotspur.