Chelsea set to complete £61.5m signing

Chelsea are closing in on the capture on Juventus left-back Alex Sandro in a £61.5m deal.

We reported last week that Juve chief executive Beppe Marotta had confirmed his club had rejected a “very good offer” from the Premier League champions.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera is confident the deal will now go ahead.

Its report claims that Brazil international Sandro, aged 26, is keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge and that the Blues have returned will an improved bid of €70m (£61.5m), which it appears Juventus will accept.

The Serie A champions will reportedly keep 24-year-old Leonardo Spinazzola, who has spent almost his entire Juve career out on loan, including spending last season at Atalanta, at the club next season as part of the first-team squad.

They also said to be interested in signing AC Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio or Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian to strengthen their options at full-back.