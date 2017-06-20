Chelsea set to rival Liverpool in race for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chelsea are set to join the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the Daily Mirror .

The England international is already being targeted by Liverpool and Manchester City, the article claims.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, aged 23, has held talks with the Gunners over a new contract but no formal offer has been made as he heads into the final year of his current deal.

The versatile midfield is not currently a guaranteed starter for Arsene Wenger’s side and could move elsewhere in search of regular playing time. Whether he would command that at Stamford Bridge is questionable, but he would increase head coach Antonio Conte’s options in midfield and at right-back.

The Premier League champions are now ready to take advantage of Arsenal’s failure to tie Oxlade-Chamberlain down to a new deal before now.

He was signed from Southampton for £15m in 2011. He has since made 194 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 20 goals.