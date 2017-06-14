Chelsea set to sign former Man City keeper Willy Caballero

Chelsea want to sign recently released Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a free transfer, according to ESPN.

The 35-year-old Argentine is leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of his contract and is viewed by the Blues as a replacement for Asmir Begovic, who has been sold to Bournemouth.

That leaves Thibaut Courtois as the Premier League champions’ undisputed first-choice keeper and 34-year-old Portugal international Eduardo, who recently signed a new one-year deal at Stamford Bridge, as the only other option.

If Caballero does join Antonio Conte’s squad, it is likely he and Eduardo would compete for a place on the bench.

Caballero has been at City since 2014, when he arrived from Malaga in a £6m deal. He started his career in his homeland at Boca Juniors before moving to Spanish side Elche in 2004. He spent six seasons there ahead of his 2010 move to Malaga.

He made 47 appearances for City in his three seasons at the club, with 26 of those appearances coming last term.