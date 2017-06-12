Chelsea starlets react to winning Under-20 World Cup

GETTT INNN!!! pic.twitter.com/1bgiq8hvMj
— Fikayo Tomori (@fikayotomori_) June 11, 2017
WORLD CHAMPIONS! UNBELIEVABLE FEELING. THANK YOU GOD❤️.
— Fikayo Tomori (@fikayotomori_) June 11, 2017
Chelsea’s England Under-20 contingent have been posted on social media to celebrate winning the World Cup.
The Three Lions beat Venezuela 1-0 yesterday in South Korea to lift the Under-20 World Cup.
There was strong representation from the Blues academy, with Fikayo Tomori, Jake Clarke-Salter and Liverpool-bound Dominic Solanke all starting the final.
Solanke was also named as the best player of the tournament and won the FIFA Under-20 Golden Ball.
Here’s what the players had to say about their achievement.
CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!
— Dom Solanke (@DomSolanke) June 11, 2017