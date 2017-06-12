Chelsea starlets react to winning Under-20 World Cup

Posted by - June 12, 2017 - All News, Chelsea, England, Photos

Chelsea’s England Under-20 contingent have been posted on social media to celebrate winning the World Cup.

The Three Lions beat Venezuela 1-0 yesterday in South Korea to lift the Under-20 World Cup.

There was strong representation from the Blues academy, with Fikayo Tomori, Jake Clarke-Salter and Liverpool-bound Dominic Solanke all starting the final.

Solanke was also named as the best player of the tournament and won the FIFA Under-20 Golden Ball.

Here’s what the players had to say about their achievement.

3-1. Words can't describe the feeling! Into the #u20worldcup final

A post shared by Jake Clarke-Salter (@_jake.cs) on

CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD❤️

A post shared by Jake Clarke-Salter (@_jake.cs) on

Best player award Wouldn't be possible without God & my team! ❤️

A post shared by Dom Solanke (@domsolanke) on