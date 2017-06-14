Chelsea star’s dubious sounding new documentary

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set to be the star of a documentary about his life.

Details are scant at this stage, but you would imagine it is a link-up with the club’s in-house TV channel to create a fly-on-the-wall programme.

But it appears that the marketing of the show is going to need a bit more thought, if the Belgium international’s teaser (if that’s an appropriate choice of word) tweet is anything to go by.

Courtois shared a short video of clips from the programme before further attempting to get his followers in the mood to watch by promising: “Coming soon #insidethibaut.”