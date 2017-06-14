Chelsea start title defence against Burnley

Premier League champions Chelsea will begin their title defence with a home game against Burnley.

The 2017/18 fixtures have been announced this morning and they have the Blues hosting the Clarets at Stamford Bridge on August 12.

But most Blues fans will already be letting their minds wander to the following week when they will play an away match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

They also have home games against Arsenal and Manchester City before the end of September in what looks like a tough start to the campaign for Antonio Conte’s side.

Chelsea host newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, but the pick of the festive fixtures is a New Year’s Day trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.

The season finishes away at another of the promoted teams – former Blues manager Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United – on May 13.

All dates are subject to change for TV broadcast.