Chelsea step up efforts to sign Alex Sandro and Tiemoue Bakayako

Chelsea will increase their attempts to sign Juventus left-back Alex Sandro and Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in order to appease head coach Antonio Conte, according to The Guardian .

The Italian, who won the title in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, is reported to be disgruntled at the club’s lack of activity in the transfer window so far this summer. Conte has seen Premier League rivals start to bring in new players, while the Blues are yet to make a single signing.

That had led to tension between him and the Chelsea hierarchy and seen his future at the club called into question.

But the board will now attempt to keep Conte onside by making a couple of swift signings.

After an initial bid was turned down by Juve, the Blues are set to return with a club record £55m bid for Brazilian full-back Sandro in the coming days. The Brazil international, who was signed from Porto, is earmarked as an upgrade on Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

They are also set to bring their long-standing interest in France international Bakayoko to a resolution with a bid of more than £40m.

And a trio of additions will be completed when former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero signs on a free transfer on July 1, the article claims.