Chelsea targeting Leonardo Bonucci and Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea want to sign either Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci or Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk as they seek to strengthen their options at centre-back, according to the London Evening Standard .

The Premier League champions have lost captain John Terry, who has been released on a free transfer at the end of his contract, and need at least one new centre-half.

Head coach Antonio Conte will reportedly allow Kurt Zouma to leave on loan if he is able to add cover to his squad.

The Blues are keen for the France international to get some regular football under his belt, something he has lacked since suffering a serious knee injury in February 2016.

Lyon and Nice are both keen to take Zouma back to his homeland for the 2017/18 campaign, but Conte wants to keep hold of him until a replacement is signed.

Andreas Christensen, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, is due to return to the club this summer and will provide another option, but Bonucci and Van Dijk are being targeted as proven options.