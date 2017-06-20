Chelsea title winner keen on Man Utd move

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is keen to join Manchester United this summer, according to The Sun .

The Serbia international is said to be keen on a reunion with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Matic, aged 28, was a regular for Antonio Conte’s side as they cruised to the Premier League title last season, often playing alongside N’Golo Kante in the two holding midfield roles.

Chelsea’s summer transfer business – particularly the anticipated signing of Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko – could see Matic fall down the pecking order, and he is said to fear that Conte wants to move him on.

Matic is said to be on a list of transfer targets presented by United manager Jose Mourinho to the club’s hierarchy. The list also includes Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier and it is unclear whether the Red Devils would pursue deals for both players if a deal for Dier is an option.