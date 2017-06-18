Chelsea try to hijack Man Utd’s Alvaro Morata deal

Chelsea are plotting to hijack Manchester United’s planned signing of Alvaro Morata, according to the Sunday Mirror .

The Real Madrid striker has been strongly linked with a transfer to Old Trafford, with some reports claiming the deal could be sealed as early as tomorrow.

But the Premier League champions are reportedly hoping to scupper Morata’s reunion with his former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho by launching a last-ditch bid of their own.

The Blues are said to have earmarked Morata to replace fellow Spain international Diego Costa, who says he has been told by head coach Antonio Conte that he is not part of his plans for next season.

Owner Roman Abramovich has sanctioned a £70m bid in an effort to pip United to the former Juventus star’s signing, the article claims.

Morata has just completed a first season back at the Bernabeu, where he came through the ranks, after being re-signed from Juve.