Chelsea weighing up Vitolo transfer

Chelsea are considering a move for Sevilla winger Vitolo, according to the Daily Mirror.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is still waiting to make his first signing of the summer and is keen to add fresh faces ahead of a title defence and return to the Champions League.

He has now turned his attention to 27-year-old wideman Vitolo. The Italian faces competition from Sevilla’s domestic rivals Atletico Madrid, who are also interested in signing the Spain international but are banned from registering players until January 1 due to a transfer ban.

Vitolo, whose full name is Victor Machin Perez, has a £35m release clause in his contract.

He is a tricky right-footed player, but usually operates as an inverted winger on the left flank. He can play on the right or as a forward.

His arrival would provide cover for Eden Hazard on the left side of Chelsea’s attack next season, and competition for places across the forward line.