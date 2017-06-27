Chelsea youngster shakes off injury to start for England U21s

Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has overcome an injury to start for England in their European Under-21 Championship semi-final against Germany this evening.

The Blues youngster was substituted due to a groin injury in England’s final group game against hosts Poland last Thursday. He was a doubt for this evening’s game and was due to have a fitness test this morning.

It appears he passed that fitness test because he has been named in the starting lineup alongside club-mates Lewis Baker and Tammy Abraham.

Fellow injury doubt Nathan Redmond, of Southampton, who was also substituted due to injury during the Poland game and also faced a fitness test earlier today, is also deemed fit enough to start.

Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson starts at centre-back, despite UEFA’s official statistics having wrongly claimed he had picked up a suspension when he was booked against Poland.

Here's how the #YoungLions will line up against Germany this evening! Kick-off is at 5pm (BST), and we're live on @SkySports 1. pic.twitter.com/2NHbg3IYYF — England (@England) June 27, 2017

The full team picked by manager Aidy Boothroyd is:

Pickford (Sunderland), Holgate (Everton), Chambers (Arsenal), Mawson (Swansea City), Chilwell (Leicester City), Chalobah (Chelsea), Hughes (Derby County), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Gray (Leicester CIty), Baker (Chelsea), Abraham (Chelsea)