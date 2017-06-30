 Skip to main content

Chelsea’s farewell message to Nathan Ake

Chelsea have posted a farewell message to defender Nathan Ake after he completed his transfer to Bournemouth.

The Blues tweeted to wish the Netherlands international the very best for the future. The tweet was accompanied by a gif featuring images of Ake in action for Chelsea and holding the Premier League trophy, plus the message: “Good luck, Nathan.”

Ake, aged 22, has joined the Cherries, where he spent the first-half of last season on loan, in a £20m deal.

He arrived at Stamford Bridge from Dutch side Feyenoord in 2011 as a 16-year-old. He made his Premier League debut against Norwich City in December 2012, when he came on as a substitute for Juan Mata.

That was the first of his 17 senior appearances for the Blues. He also spent time on loan at Reading and Watford during his time with Chelsea.

He joins his former Chelsea team-mate Asmir Begovic at the Vitality Stadium.

