Chelsea’s Tomas Kalas and Tammy Abraham linked with Hull move

Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas and striker Tammy Abraham are wanted by Hull City, according to the Hull Daily Mail .

New Tigers boss Leonid Slutsky has already revealed that he has spoken to his friend and compatriot Roman Abramovich about the possibility of taking Blues players on loan and indicated that he had got a favourable response.

The latest report is that centre-back Kalas is one of the players he wants to bring to the KCOM Stadium. The Czech Republic international, aged 24, spent last season on loan at Fulham and also played the previous season in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

Kalas, who can also operate at right-back, would bolster Hull’s defensive ranks after the departures of Harry Maguire and Curtis Davies.

Also on Slutsky’s radar is Abraham. The 19-year-old forward impressed on loan at Bristol City last term, scoring 23 goals in 41 Championship appearances.

He is currently on England Under-21 duty at the European Championships, so any deal will have to wait until he returns.