Chris Smalling linked with West Ham and Everton

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling will be sold this summer and is a target for West Ham United, Everton and West Bromwich Albion, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The England international is set to become surplus to requirements at Old Trafford as manager Jose Mourinho rebuilds his squad ahead of the 2017/18 campaign and a return to the Champions League. Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof last week became United’s first summer signing, which immediately raised speculation over Smalling’s future.

Mourinho has publicly criticised the 27-year-old over his apparent refusal to play through the pain barrier after he spent six weeks sidelined with a broken toe he sustained in a Europa League win over Fenerbahce at Old Trafford in October.

Smalling has recently changed agents in anticipation of being sold this summer and the Hammers, the Toffees and the Baggies are three of the clubs monitoring his situation.