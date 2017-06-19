Clubs in Italy, Spain, Turkey, the USA and China want Wayne Rooney

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is a transfer target for clubs in in Italy, Spain, Turkey, the USA and China, according to The Times .

Suggestions that Rooney has to choose between sitting on the bench at Old Trafford and moving to the Chinese Super League are wide of the mark, the article claims. The England skipper, who has missed out on Gareth Southgate’s last two squads, is said to have options in three European leagues, plus Major League Soccer, as well as the opportunity to move to China.

Five sides in the Far East, including Tianjin Quanjian and Jiangsu Suning, are said to retain interest in Rooney.

The 31-year-old faded from the first-team picture under Jose Mourinho last season and is tipped to move on this summer in search of regular starts. He made 25 Premier League appearances last term, but many came in the early stages of the season and from the bench.