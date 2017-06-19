Cristiano Ronaldo urges agent to secure Man Utd transfer

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his agent Jorge Mendes to do everything possible to seal a return to Manchester United, according to The Sun .

The Portugal international, aged 32, left Old Trafford to join Madrid in 2009. He is still beloved by United fans, who have long hoped to see him back at their club.

With Ronaldo furious at the tax fraud allegations levelled against him by the Spanish authorities, that could finally happen.

The report claims United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all potential suitors, but Ronaldo has instructed Mendes that he is most keen on rejoining his former club.

But Ronaldo’s complicated relationship with United manager fellow Mendes client Jose Mourinho is a potential sticking point. Mourinho would bury the hatchet after a fall-out during his final season at the Bernabeu in order to add Ronaldo to his squad, the article suggests.